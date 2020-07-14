BROWNSBURG — Police are investigating a shooting in Brownsburg on Tuesday afternoon that left two people dead.
It happened near the intersection of 56th Street and North Grant by a cemetery around 1:15 p.m., according to WTHR, the Herald Bulletin’s news gathering partner.
Police said shots were exchanged between the two men.
“Any individual that was involved in this incident or tied to this incident is known, identified ... there is absolutely no threat to the community whatsoever at this time,” Brownsburg Police Department Cpl. Chris Nelson told WTHR.
Authorities had not released the identities of the two men as of late Tuesday evening.
