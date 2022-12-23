WESTFIELD — Every time Alona Voitko talks to her friends and family in Ukraine, she wonders whether it will be the last time.
Some of them are fighting on the front lines, battling Russian troops who invaded the country Feb. 24. Others are living in towns and cities where electricity and plumbing have been destroyed by missile strikes and bombings.
“You wake up in the morning and it’s like, ‘OK, what happened on the news? Will I get to talk to that person tomorrow? How are they doing?’” Voitko said. “They can’t communicate sometimes because they’re in the trenches and in the mud.”
In July, the 35-year-old school-based therapist watched on TV as Russian missiles fired from a submarine struck her hometown of Vinnytsa, a city of 370,000 people, where she was born and raised until she was 13. The attack killed 28 residents, including three children, and destroyed a medical center and residential units.
Voitko has family who live just blocks from where the missiles hit. They all survived.
“I have walked those places and have been in those buildings,” she said. “I know what it looks like, and I have family who’s living not too far from there, so it was very scary.”
Despite it all, Voitko doesn’t feel helpless when she watches the attacks on her native land, which she visits every other year. That’s because just like her friends and family, she’s also battling the Russian invaders.
Instead of serving on the front lines, Voitko is fighting from her living room in Westfield.
‘IT WAS OVERWHELMING’
When Voitko arrives home from work, it’s not unusual for her to find boxes sitting on the front porch filled with trauma packs, quick-clot gauze, tactical military vests, elastic bandages, tourniquets or a slew of other gear.
Sometimes there’s a U.S. military uniform, including old combat boots, lying by the door that a veteran decided to donate to her nonprofit, Indiana Supports Ukraine.
Since February, the organization has collected and shipped thousands of pounds of donated items directly to troops in Ukraine. That includes military-grade drones to help scout locations or night-vision goggles that can sometimes cost thousands of dollars.
This month, Indiana Supports Ukraine sent over 3,000 pounds of goods, including wheelchairs for wounded soldiers, Christmas toys for their children, warm socks and shirts for troops suffering through a frigid winter, and, of course, tons of combat and medical gear.
Today, Indiana Supports Ukraine is the largest nonprofit in Indiana collecting and shipping donated items to both citizens and troops.
It’s all something Voitko never expected when she made a Facebook post just after the Russia invasion asking people to help those in her homeland. In a matter of hours, her living room was packed with diapers, toothpaste, food, clothing and hordes of other items from people desperate to help Ukraine in its time of need.
“It was overwhelming and amazing that people just quickly brought in stuff and were willing to help,” she said.
The response was so encouraging that Voitko and friends decided to start the nonprofit.
Through talking with family and others in the war, she quickly learned the biggest need was on the frontlines, where troops struggled to get supplies or basic equipment. She heard stories of soldiers dying simply because they had no tourniquets to stop a bleeding wound.
“One tourniquet can save someone else’s life,” she said. “If you buy four tourniquets, that’s essentially four lives that can be saved because they had proper stuff to apply when a soldier was wounded.”
Soon, the nonprofit’s attention turned to supporting the military, including Voitko’s ex-husband, who serves in a frontline brigade. Through constant communication, she learns exactly what soldiers need directly from those serving in the war.
NO END IN SIGHT
Today, after 11 months of collecting and shipping supplies, operating the nonprofit has become a second full-time job for Voitko. Thankfully, she gets help from a host of volunteers, including her 11-year-old daughter and her parents, who also live in Westfield.
Their cat, ironically named Putin because it’s obnoxious and goes into parts of the house where it doesn’t belong, provides moral support, she said with a laugh.
Voitko can rattle off down to the penny what it costs per pound to ship items to Ukraine. Twice, she’s traveled to Poland — once with her daughter and once with her mother. Both times, she brought more than 20 bags packed with goods. She hands the bags off to other nonprofits that ensure the supplies arrive where they’re needed most.
And she knows they do arrive. Sometimes she gets calls from soldiers or their families thanking the nonprofit. Other times, when she’s talking to her ex-husband, someone in the background will thank her for sending over boots, vests and other gear donated by Hoosiers.
“One of the guys’ daughter even reached out and said thank you for supporting her dad,” Voitko said. “She knows that her dad is supported and cared about and provided necessary things.”
Indiana has stepped up to help Ukraine and its people more than Voitko ever imagined. Now, she hopes Hoosiers will continue to remember and support her homeland even as media coverage and national interest in the conflict has dwindled, leading to fewer donations to the nonprofit.
With troops battling in the frigid, unforgiving winter there, supplies are needed now more than ever as the war nears its one-year mark without an end in sight.
“It’s kind of disappointing,” Voitko said. “It’s stressful because you wish you can do more, and you wish that people understood that this is not going to be over.”
But spirits in Ukraine rose Wednesday after the Biden administration announced it would provide $1.85 billion in military aid, including a state-of-the-art missile battery and funding to install a satellite communication system.
Investments from the U.S. and other countries are crucial to ensure Ukraine has enough fire power to defend against Russian attacks.
In a way, Voitko’s nonprofit provides something equally as important: hope. Tourniquets, boots, toothpaste and gauze may not win the war, she said, but the very fact that everyday people are trying to help means more sometimes than the donations.
“Volunteers reach out and say when the men open their boxes, it gives them hope that someone still cares; that someone out there still thinks about them and that they’re not forgotten.”