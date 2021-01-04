INDIANAPOLIS —The entirety of March Madness will happen in the Indianapolis area this year, the NCAA announced Monday.
The tournament will utilized the Indiana Convention Center as a practice facility and games will be played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, as well as Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena and Simon Askjodt Assembly Hall.
Marriott hotels, many of which are connected to the convention center via skywalks, will house most of the tournament teams. All teams will have dedicated hotel floors, with physically distanced meeting and dining rooms as well as secure transportation.
The NCAA, in partnership with the Marion County Health Department, will administer COVID-19 testing for players, coaching staff, administrators and officials.
A limited number of family members of players and coaches will be permitted at the games. The possibility of other fans attending games will be finalized later.
CBS Sports and Turner Sports will air all 67 games on their television and digital platforms.
Selection Sunday is scheduled for March 14. The Final Four games are planned on April 3 and 5.
The NCAA also is working with the city and state to promote “Mask Madness,” an initiative to promote health and safety by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask. As part of this program, the NCAA will donate thousands of masks throughout the state leading up to the tournament.
This story will be updated.
