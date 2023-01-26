INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers convicted of a voting fraud felony would be barred from voting for 10 years under an amended bill passed out of a House committee Wednesday.
In the 2023 legislative session, Indiana lawmakers are being presented with a variety of bills dealing with election security, which has been an ongoing controversy, crossing party lines, for years.
Most bills have yet to be heard in committee, though the House Elections and Apportionment Committee met Wednesday morning to discuss a few authored by committee Chair Rep. Timothy Wesco, R-Osceola, regarding voter fraud sentencing, election date schedules and electronic signatures for campaign contributions.
There was significant debate over House Bill 1116’s provision to bar anyone with a voter fraud conviction from voting for 10 years.
Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis, questioned taking away a Hoosier’s right to vote, despite conviction.
“We should not continue to penalize people,” Pryor said. “Indiana was probably one of the first states that allowed people who had been convicted felons that have served their time to be allowed to vote, and I think this is a regression of that policy.”
Wesco pushed back, saying, “I think it’s important to remember as well [that] this is about protecting our elections from continued violations of voter fraud.”
Julia Vaughn, the executive director of Common Cause Indiana, said the organization is against the bill’s language purely because her organization doesn’t find voter fraud to be an issue in Indiana.
“We oppose that language because it's a solution in search of a problem. Voter fraud is not an issue in Indiana; it is isolated and rare, and when it does happen, the current penalties are sufficient,” Vaughn said in a statement to TheStatehouseFile.com.
“We're concerned about the language, though, because even if this penalty would impact a handful of people, it represents major backsliding on disenfranchisement. As restrictive as Indiana voting laws are, we don't disenfranchise ex-felons once they complete their sentence.
“That's the way it should be, and our leaders have been correct to not support disenfranchisement for violent crimes; so why single out vote fraud for this ‘extra’ punishment?”
The bill was approved by the committee with a vote of 6-4, with three lawmakers excused.
Another point of House Bill 1116 was an amendment proposed by Rep. Sue Errington, D-Muncie, which pushed for voting centers to wipe their iPads clean of voting software before using them to display sample ballots. It saw support from all members.
“Once they’ve come to the end of their useful life as an electronic poll book, this allows them to be wiped clean and then used—for example, putting on a sample ballot to show the voters,” Errington said.
Another amendment proposed would allow polling centers to use both sample ballot books and virtual sample ballots, giving them the opportunity to either choose or implement both options. This was also adopted by the committee.
The House Elections and Apportionment Committee has been assigned over 25 different bills, including House Bill 1225, which has not been heard yet. Authored by Rep. Michael Aylesworth, R-Hebron, the bill pushes for “the interim study committee on elections to study all issues relating to making voting by absentee ballot by mail as secure as in-person voting.”
In addition to studying the security of voting, HB 1225 includes language to make training more accessible to poll workers. If passed, poll workers could receive their training online, by video presentation, in person or with a combination of all three.
Also addressing absentee voting, House Bill 1334, authored by Wesco, pushes to tighten the requirements for absentee voters. If submitting an absentee voter application, the applicant would have to include the last four digits of their Social Security number as well as either their Indiana driver's license number, Indiana identification card number for nondrivers, or the identifying number assigned to the applicant's voter registration record.
Authored by Senate Elections Committee Chair Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, Senate Bill 262 would create an audit of election systems. If passed, the bill would require the secretary of state to work with a forensic company to conduct an audit of the 2023 municipal election and the 2024 general election in 10 Indiana counties selected at random. This would include elections toward the top of the ballot like the run for Indiana governor and U.S. senator.