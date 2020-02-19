MUNCIE — A woman who pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl-laced heroin resulting in an overdose death was sentenced Wednesday in Delaware County Court.
Judge Thomas A. Cannon Jr. sentenced Rachelle Tucker to five years in prison, according to a press release from Delaware County prosecutor Eric Hoffman.
In December, Tucker pleaded guilty to dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 5 Felony.
Tucker sold heroin laced with fentanyl to Dustin Rhodes, who then overdosed and died.
In sentencing Tucker, Judge Thomas A. Cannon Jr. said that Tucker "sold a lethal mixture of drugs that led to Rhodes' death and when the Muncie man quickly began to show signs of an overdose, she took no action to obtain medical help, instead insisting a co-defendant in the case take him off of her property."
According to Hoffman’s press release, Tucker’s crime was committed before the Indiana General Assembly enacted the "Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death" statute. Now, a person who knowingly or intentionally manufactures or delivers a controlled substance that results in the death of a person who used the controlled substance commits a level 1 Felony, which is punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison.
“To anyone who thinks that drug dealing is not a ‘crime of violence,’ you needn't look farther than the facts of this case which conclusively demonstrate that selling poison in our community is a crime of violence,” Hoffman wrote. “Drug dealers like Tucker must be held accountable for the lives that they destroy.”
