ANDERSON — Indiana Sen. Todd Young said a compromise on a new COVID-19 relief package is not possible.
During a Zoom press conference on Wednesday, Young said things remain fractious in Congress and talks are at a standstill.
Young said his priorities for the next federal relief bill are areas that will benefit the American people.
He said areas like telemedicine that will benefit rural Americans, child care and assistance for the hardest-hit businesses should be a priority.
“In the midst of a pandemic, this is essential because people cannot go back to work unless they have child care,” Young said.
He said with two working parents it’s essential that children return to school in a safe, secure and stimulating environment.
“It is fiscally irresponsible for us to allow businesses to go out of business,” Young said, referring to the extension of unemployment benefits.
“If people aren’t going back to work, the government is not collecting payroll taxes,” he said. “It would be a lot more costly if people are required to get public assistance.”
Young said the proposed $400 per week, $300 from the federal government and $100 from the states, is a wage replacement program.
He said Democrats want to pass legislation costing $3.5 trillion and Senate Republicans are looking at a package costing $1 trillion.
“The far left have taken over the negotiations,” Young said of Democrat-controlled U.S. House. “They don’t want to compromise.”
House Democrats have offered to reduce their proposal by $1 trillion if the Senate Republicans will increase their position by $1 trillion.
“The negotiations should continue,” Young said. “There should be a meeting of the minds and reach a compromise.”
Young wouldn’t say if the executive orders issued by President Donald Trump last week, including the payroll tax holiday, were legal.
“President Trump is pulling out every stop to get the economy moving again,” he said. “It’s a national emergency, and, by my reckoning, the president feels as though he had no other response.
“It’s not an optimal way to set national policy,” Young continued. “I have been concerned about executive overreach, and executive orders should only be used for security matters. Congress needs to legislate and pass legislation the president can sign.”
When asked about the ever-increasing national debt during the coronavirus pandemic, Young said 75% of federal spending is on entitlement programs and paying the interest on the debt.
“People have been engaged in rhetoric instead of trying to address the problem,” he said.
