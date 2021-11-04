INDIANAPOLIS — The senior justice on the Indiana Supreme Court has announced he is stepping down. Justice Steven H. David is retiring next fall but isn’t done with his career, just turning the page.
The 106th justice of the high court, David is the longest-service member of the current court but spent 16 years as the judge of Boone Circuit Court between 1995 and 2010. He has fond memories of his time in Boone County as a trial court judge. He called it the “best job in the world” until he left to join the state supreme court.
“I think being a trial court judge in Indiana is a great honor,” David said. “It comes with tremendous obligation and responsibility.”
During his time here, David instituted the court-appointed special advocate, or CASA, program and other programs which made the justice process work better and improved the lives of those involved.
“It’s not as easy as one might think, when you’re actually looking someone in the face and making decisions,” David said. “It’s hard. The highest highs and the lowest lows professionally have been as a trial court judge.”
A retired Colonel of the United States Army, David said he incorporated his military ethos to his career as a judge. In fact, his wife, Catheryne Pully, is an attorney and a commander in the United States Navy Reserves Judge Advocate General’s Corps and the reason he stepped down.
Pully was recently called to active duty for a two-year stint to serve as general counsel for the two-star Admiral responsible for managing, training, and administering the 110,000 members of the Navy Reserves.
“I need some more flexibility in my life,” David said of his decision and explained to his colleagues. “This is the plan and the best balance for making as smooth as transition as possible.”
Raised in Bartholomew County, David and his wife now live within a bike’s ride of his childhood home after selling his Zionsville house. His son, Colin, lives in Indiana and is a graphic artist. His daughter, Danielle, who is is a nuclear pharmacist, lives with her husband Casey, and their three children in Missouri.
David graduated cum laude from Murray State University as a Distinguished Military Graduate on an R.O.T.C. scholarship. He earned his law degree from Indiana University’s Robert H. McKinney School of Law.
David served as Boone Circuit Judge until he was appointed to the Indiana Supreme Court by Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2010.
But that doesn’t explain what David will be doing in retirement. He said he won’t work at Starbucks because who could learn all those drinks?
“I hope to serve as a senior judge,” he said adding that he would like to get back on the trial court level in the future, “if there is a trial court judge that needs someone to step in for them.”
“There are a lot of things I’d be interested in doing, but we will cross those bridges when we come to them,” he added saying he’s excited about the future. “There’s no master plan.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.