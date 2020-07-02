ANDERSON — For 23 miles, the White River meanders across Madison County, starting at Chesterfield and snaking west to Perkinsville.
With most public pools in the county closed and 90-degree heat forecast for the holiday weekend, that ribbon of water is sure to attract people looking to cool off.
But before you wade in, there are a few things to watch out for — the first being high water.
“If there are elevated water levels and they’re moving fast, stay away from them,” said Capt. Jet Quillen, public information officer for the Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement.
“But if they are at normal pool and everything looks safe, by all means have a good time. But always remember your life jacket.”
Rains this week will have the water level fluctuating, but you can check it before leaving home. Indiana DNR has released a new interactive online map detailing where to paddle in the state, available at on.IN.gov/wheretopaddle.
Included on the map are public access sites, low-head dams, canoe and kayak rentals, river mileage and U.S. Geological Survey river gauges.
Click on a river gauge, and you’ll get a thumbnail graph of the flow of the river and a link to the USGS page with more data.
The discharge, or flow of the river, is measured in cubic feet per second and shown as a blue line on the graph. The historical average for that day is shown as a yellow triangle.
If the blue line is close to the triangle you can expect a normal flow, but the higher the line, the faster the flow and potentially more dangerous the conditions.
Gauges also display the height of the river.
Canoe Country in Daleville uses the gauge in Muncie. Canoe Country closes if the water is 5.5 feet or higher. Conditions are considered excellent when the Muncie gauge reads between 4.84 and 5.04 feet.
The river attracts fisherman, paddlers and people with inner tubes looking for the original lazy river. No matter the activity you choose, remember to protect your feet.
“Have some foot protection on,” said Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens.
You can’t see clearly where you’re stepping in the water and an unseen broken piece of glass could ruin your day on the river.
Sporting goods stores carry wading boots and water shoes, but an old pair of tennis shoes will do the trick.
Other tips from Quillen and Cravens include going with a buddy, telling people where you’re going and when to expect you back and getting an early start so that you can complete your trip before sunset.
If you bring a cell phone, charge it up before leaving and use something like a zip top bag to keep it dry. Cravens also recommends a whistle as a low-tech way to call for help.
