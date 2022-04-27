Editor's note: This column continues the story, started in Jackson's March column, about how two families' surnames are entwined in the history of Markleville High School.
By 1910, the population of Markleville had increased to 225, and some of the citizens began to advocate for the incorporation of the town. The population in general throughout Adams Township grew as well, necessitating a new, larger school in Markleville.
And so, in 1911, a new brick eight-grade school was built. In 1913, it was remodeled to expand from eight to 12 grades. And the following year, 1914, high school was being taught, but only the ninth grade. That group of freshmen became Markleville High School's first graduating class — Hazel Charman, Terrell Ham, Lucille Markle, Ina Mauzy and Seth Rogers.
The sport of boys' basketball debuted at Markleville High School in 1916. There being no gymnasium, the team played some home games in what was known as the Cream Station, while others were outdoors. This format continued until a brand new gymnasium was completed in 1924. Basketball for the girls began the following year, in 1925.
The year 1924 also was the first year for the school's yearbook, "The Radio." That was the yearbook's name until 1930, when it was changed to "The Arabian," to match the school's mascot name, Arabians, thus beginning a proud tradition that stood until the school's closing in 1969.
The mascot's name was the idea of Floyd T. Walker, a history teacher and basketball coach, who gave the following explanation. "Embodying at one and the same time speed and quickness, agility and sure-footed-ness, the name "Arabians" is appropriate for the team of clean-playing, hard-fighting young men.
"Besides being an unusual name it is one not in common use by other high school teams. Until the year 1927-28 the Markleville basketball team had no special name. In that year the name Arabians was chosen."
Over the years, Markleville has demonstrated through good times and bad its undying loyalty to its beloved Arabians. So much so that it has been said, "On Friday nights during basketball season, the only lights on in Markleville were in the gym."
After only 14 years of use, demolition of the original gymnasium began in 1939. The old classrooms were remodeled, a new gym was constructed, and new classrooms were added. During the remodeling, home basketball games were played at neighboring Pendleton High School.
Arthur L. Trester, commissioner of the Indiana High School Athletic Association, was the principal speaker for the dedication ceremonies on Nov 16, 1940. Before becoming commissioner, Trester was no stranger to Madison County. He was principal of Alexandria High School from 1904-1909 and served as superintendent of Alexandria High School from 1909-1916.
Another improvement to the school occurred in 1960, when a multipurpose vocational building was constructed for home economics, shop and drafting classes. This building sat adjacent to the main school building.
And 1967 saw the formation of the South Madison School District (South Madison County School Corp.), which was a consolidation and closing of the area's small school systems, including Markleville.
Markleville High School held its final commencement exercises on May 27, 1969, with 53 graduates.
Among those final graduates was Teresa Stohler, a granddaughter of Lucille Markle Stohler, a first-class graduate in 1917.
When Markleville High School closed its doors for good, its fans could boast that, although they were the smallest school in Madison County, the boys' basketball team record of 593 games won and 377 lost was the best in the county.
There are many more surnames that permeate the list of MHS graduates. While not as numerous as the Stohlers and Markles, they are a significant number — Bronnenberg, Creason, Ebbert, Fisher, Gustin, Heath, Keesling, Morgan, Noland, Rector, Sparks and Williams.
Indeed, it's fair to say that Markleville High School's history is also family history!
