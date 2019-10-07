ANDERSON — The former director of Indiana Workforce Development, Steve Braun, is suspending his campaign for the Republican Party nomination in the 5th Congressional District.
Braun’s campaign announced Monday that an annual checkup with his doctor identified an issue that requires him to step away from campaigning.
"I am both frustrated and disappointed to have to suspend my campaign at this critical juncture,” Braun said in a press release. “Now more than ever, we need to send individuals to Washington who have the capability, the experience and the willingness to address the problems we face.
“I was running for Congress not merely to hold a position, but to bring a willingness to tackle our most pressing issues head-on,” he said. “I believe it is imperative that as a nation we address what threatens our economic strength and individual liberties, namely: a $22 trillion national debt, soaring deficits, a massively expensive and over-regulated government health care system, and an education system that lacks accountability and does not adequately prepare today’s students for the actual demands of the current and future American workforce.”
Braun announced he was seeking the Republican Party nomination in the 5th District shortly after incumbent Susan Brooks announced she was not seeking another term in 2020.
He ran for the 4th Congressional District nomination in 2018 losing in the primary. Braun, a resident of Zionsville, didn’t reside in the 4th District at the time.
He is the brother of U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.
With Braun’s suspension of his campaign, that leaves five announced candidates seeking the GOP nomination. The list includes: Indiana Treasurer Kelly Mitchell; Chuck Dietzen, the former chief of pediatric rehabilitation medicine at Riley Hospital for Children; Micah Beckwith, a student worship pastor at Northview Church in Carmel; and Danny Niederberger, a fund accountant at Concise Capital Management.
Kent Abernathy, the former Bureau of Motor Vehicle commissioner, entered the race on Monday.
Four Democrats are seeking the party’s nomination in the 5th District: Christina Hale, who ran for lieutenant governor in 2016 with John Gregg; Dee Thornton, who lost to Brooks in 2018; Jennifer Christina, who ran in the 2018 primary; and Andrews James Jacob Jr.
