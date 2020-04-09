ANDERSON — Several thousand residents were left without power Wednesday night after strong winds packing gusts of more than 60 mph raced across Madison County.
“We ended up with 4,553 outages at one point,” Anderson Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr. said.
Light and power crews, street department workers and members of the police department were dispatched about 9 p.m. to set up signs and control traffic in areas affected by the power outages, according to Broderick.
“There was a lot of downed trees at that time at different locations,” the mayor said.
Anderson Municipal Light & Power covers all of Anderson and portions of Pendleton area, Broderick noted.
By Thursday afternoon, 465 outages were still being reported; Broderick said those would most likely be restored by Friday morning.
“The ones we are working on now are the most difficult because they ... have poles down and trees down, which requires people to cut them up,” he said.
Broderick watched the storm roll through the area on radar; it appeared to break up as it reached the northern part of Anderson, the mayor said.
“I think we were pretty lucky,” he added. “It had the potential of being a lot worse, of course. What was tough about this was the wind and those gusts of winds. ... It hit hard enough to push over trees and snap these poles.”
Broderick said weather alert sirens were activated to warn people of the storm conditions.
“People keep thinking they are tornado sirens,” he said. “They are actually weather alert sirens. We have them set up any time we have an initial weather alert that’s put out by the federal government.”
The system is used during high winds, tornadoes or other conditions that could cause significant damage or injuries.
Broderick said the sirens are one of many ways to alert people of possible danger.
“It’s a situation where you have to take advantage of all the tools you have,” he said. “Let’s face it, you have television, cell phone apps and then you got sirens and, of course, common sense.”
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said his department received six calls about downed trees and power lines. More than 600 power outages were reported in the county. Madison County Emergency Management responded to 13 locations after the storm.
There was “only very minor damage from limbs hitting gutters on homes, nothing major,” Mellinger said.
No injuries were reported by city or county officials.
The National Weather Service said temperatures will drop, with increasing clouds and wind gusts as high as 21 mph, on Friday.
Frost is anticipated Saturday morning, and the high that day is expected to be about 56 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday with a high near 60.
