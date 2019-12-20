ANDERSON — A grandmother and her 12-year-old granddaughter told police they had to run to a neighbor’s home to call 911 after a stranger holding a knife broke down the back door of their home.
James Shaquille Rooks, 25, of Anderson is charged with Level 2 felony burglary with a deadly weapon and Class A misdemeanor theft.
On Tuesday, Teresa Camp told police she was at home with her granddaughter when a man, later identified as Rooks, knocked on her front door saying someone was chasing after him and trying to kill him, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Scott Sanderson of the Anderson Police Department.
“Camp told him to leave and said that she looked out and saw nobody chasing him,” Sanderson wrote.
About 45 minutes later, Camp said she heard a noise at her back door and looked out her bedroom window to see Rooks trying to break into the home and he was holding a knife, according to the affidavit.
Camp and her granddaughter ran from the home to a neighbor’s house and called police, Sanderson wrote.
The neighbor told police Rooks came into her yard before going next door and reached for her dog before trying to break in Camp’s back door, according to the affidavit. The woman said she asked Rooks if he knew Camp and he “just looked at her odd.”
Police found Rooks inside Camp’s front bedroom rummaging through a dresser with several items laid out on the floor in a pile, including a handgun he had found in the home, according to the affidavit.
Rooks told officers there was another person with him who was in the closet, according to the affidavit.
“Police checked and no one was in the closet,” Sanderson wrote. “Rooks then said, ‘you don’t see him, you don’t see the lighted arrow pointing at the guy.’ Rooks' actions and the things he was saying made everyone believe that he was on some type of drugs."
