ANDERSON — She may not have her license yet, but Kylan McFall has already driven plenty of miles on the streets of Anderson as a competitor in the Anderson Sertoma Club Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix.
McFall, 15, a sophomore at Alexandria-Monroe High School, first got behind the wheel at age 5, as a way of getting in on the fun she saw her brother, Carter, having with his own go-kart.
“My brother started racing when he was six, and I’ve been at the racetrack since he started,” McFall said. “A year or two after he started, I decided I wanted to start, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
McFall ran one of the fastest laps Saturday during qualifying heats for the 28th annual Grand Prix race. Practice runs were temporarily halted early in the afternoon when a spring thunderstorm rolled through downtown Anderson, and some racers opted to change over to rain tires for their practice laps before switching back for qualifying heats.
“A little bit more work involved for the pit crews this weekend with the rain,” said Ashley Starr, president of the Anderson Sertoma Club, which organized and sponsored the race. “I think we’re running about an hour and a half delay in total, which isn’t terribly bad for the rain that we got.”
Between practice sessions, drivers and pit crew members made adjustments to their vehicles and lounged inside air-conditioned RV campers as humidity levels crept steadily upward following the midday showers.
Drivers who have competed in Anderson in past years said they look forward to the informal bonding sessions nearly as much as the racing. Many racing teams, they said, are family operations, which provides a unique dynamic for the weekend.
“Under our tent there’s two generations, and under some of these tents there’s actually three,” said driver Kenneth Hahn of Lapel. “Some of these folks have been running these street races like this one for over 20, 25 years. It’s a tradition here in Indiana, I guess. We really enjoy it.”
Some drivers said they’re worried that the unique atmosphere that comes with converting downtown streets to go-kart racetracks for a weekend may be disappearing. According to Starr, the Mayor’s Cup is the only street race scheduled on the Southern Indiana Racing Association’s calendar this year.
Insurance costs have skyrocketed, according to race officials, and more stringent safety mandates are driving increased costs for materials — including fencing and other barriers — and support staff.
Starr said the insurance premiums for this year’s Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix were nearly four times what the Sertoma Club paid last year.
“It’s a really huge concern,” she said. “We had to submit lots of writing and lots of plans. We had to submit pictures from last year’s race and detailed plans on how we would improve it to meet the guidelines for this year.”
Another driver, Jered Spansell of Elkhart, said in addition to bringing spectators into a downtown setting, street courses are a favorite of many drivers because they demand more than ordinary oval tracks.
“It’s the competition,” Spansell said. “With street racing, it’s the thrill, the danger. You mess up here, and you’re eating the wall, which happens often. It’s the competition and the excitement.”
Starr said she hopes SIRA is able to procure funding to bring street racing back to other cities in Indiana next year.
“They’re trying not to stop this club from racing,” she said. “They’re looking at maybe going to New Castle or Whiteland, (places) that are already established with closed tracks of their own, or moving more towards a parking lot track that they can completely enclose.
"The racers are happy to keep racing, but it’s not the same as being in a live street (race), running down the road.”