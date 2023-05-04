ANDERSON — It won’t be noticed when the drywall is applied, but on a wooden beam are the signatures of all the students who worked on the Habitat for Humanity house.
The Anderson High School Career Center program students are constructing the 1,400 square foot house in the 2100 block of Fletcher Street.
On Tuesday the students were moving a storage shed by hand to a new location behind the house.
The house is being funded with $75,000 from the Anderson Community Development Department.
“The students installed the insulation, the plumbing, structural and heating, and the air conditioning inspection has been done,” Mark Seleyman, one of the construction teachers, said.
He said once the dry wall is completed the goal is to be painting and installing the flooring next week.
“We’re still trying to have the house completed by the end of the school year,” Seleyman said.
Jan Miller, director of Habitat, said there were some supply chain issues during the construction.
Seleyman said a few of the students have agreed to work to complete the house after the end of the school year.
Miller said Habitat is preparing to construct the next house at the intersection of 19th and Fairview streets.
“Our plan is to have that building under roof so work can start,” she said.
Miller said the students will be working on another project later this year.
“We’re going to have the foundation poured so the students can start work in August,” she said.
Seleyman said the hope is that the students will help construct future Habitat for Humanity homes.
“It’s a good partnership for Habitat and good for D26,” he said. “It’s good for the students and community. Everybody wins.”
Miller said the electrical contractor that was hired worked with the students to get the experience.
“They did that to help the students,” she said.
Miller said the Community Health Network volunteered to install the siding and another group will come out to help with the painting.
Long term voluntary Steve McMullen said the students are “a blast” to work with.
“When we ask them to do something, they get it done right now,” he said. “It takes a little bit of work to get them trained, but once they started, the students got into it.”
McMullen said the students installed all the insulation in two days.
“That was pretty impressive, because normally it takes us a week,” he said.
Jared Poffenbarger, a senior, has been in the program for two years.
“I love it,” he said. “I love to have the opportunity to come out and learn how to build the houses in the community.”
Poffenbarger said it could lead to a career path.