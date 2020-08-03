ELWOOD — Students at Elwood Junior/Senior High School will be learning remotely this week after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joe Brown announced the changes in a letter sent to parents and posted on the corporation's Facebook page over the weekend.
"We want to keep our buildings open during the pandemic; however, the safety of students and staff remain our top priority," Brown wrote in the letter.
"We will continue working collaboratively with the Madison County Health Department to assess data both in our schools and across the county."
According to the letter, the corporation saw more staff test positive for COVID-19 than expected. Based on testing dates, the staff members were infected before the start of school last Thursday.
A few staff members where in close contact with a staff member who tested positive, which led to the decision for students in grades 7-12 to learn remotely this week.
Students will also learn remotely on Wednesdays for the rest of the month to allow for a deep cleaning of the building.
Brown's letter states that no students where in close contact with the staff members who tested positive.
Students at the Elementary and Intermediate Schools returned to the classroom Monday but will learn remotely on Wednesdays during the month of August to allow for deep cleaning of the school buildings.
Athletic programming will continue since no student athletes or coaches were in close contact with staff that tested positive.
The Hinds Career Center will remain open five days a week.
