ANDERSON — Thing 1 with the blue furry head skipped down the hallway at Indiana Christian Academy then disappeared into a classroom.
A few moments later, the Cat in the Hat, otherwise known as fifth grader Noah Jones, entertained the school’s second graders, many wearing red-and-white striped paper hats, with the familiar mayhem of the book by the same name. He and his fifth grade classmates put on the performance Monday for their younger schoolmates, starting with preschool.
“It was fun. It took a little bit of work,” he said. “You had all these weird characters you had to read along with.”
The special presentation was part of a national reading celebration involving a variety of classroom activities in honor of Theodore Geisel, affectionately known as Dr. Seuss. Geisel is the author of dozens of popular children’s books, many with political subtexts, including “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Green Eggs and Ham” and “Horton Hears a Who,” many of which also have been made into movies.
Fifth grade teacher Erica Reasoner, who narrated the farce, which mimicked a classical Greek play, complete with chorus, said putting on a performance is part of the standards for the fifth grade. She just moved up the timing to coincide with the national Dr. Seuss celebration, which takes place each year on March 2.
“We wanted it to be on kind of a preschool level,” she said.
Though the play already was written by a staff member, the students did everything else, Reasoner said, including making the props and the costumes. They even videotaped their rehearsals, watched them and critiqued their performances.
“They had to learn the whole, ‘Don’t turn your back to the crowd,’” she said. “It gives them a little bit of an idea about how hard it is to perform a play.”
Noah’s family, including his mother, Bethany Jones, his father, Adam Jones, and 2-year-old brother, Bennett, were in the audience to support him.
“I work here as the librarian, so I’m always happy to see them act out books,” she said. “It brings the books to life. It makes them want to read more because they can see how much fun reading can be.”
