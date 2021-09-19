RUSSIAVILLE — The sound of musket fire echoed through the woods, the gun smoke billowing through the trees.
British troops hid behind trees as Native American warriors, supplied with weapons and artillery from the French, returned fire on the advancing riflemen.
Up above on the hillside, over 1,000 students watched the battle unfold, cheering with nervous excitement each time the cannon sent an explosive boom across the woods in western Howard County.
Friday marked the day dedicated to taking area elementary students back in time during the weekendlong Koh-Koh-Mah & Foster Living History Encampment.
Throughout the morning, kids experienced firsthand how the nation’s 18th-century settlers lived alongside Native Americans. That included reenactors dipping candles, playing period instruments, making their own rope and yarn, and frying up fresh-cut bacon over an open fire.
It also included the 30-minute reenactment of a battle during the French and Indian War, as well as portrayals of historical figures from Howard County like David Foster, who founded Kokomo.
But Friday also marked the last time local students would be coming to Koh-Koh-Mah. The event ended this year after 20 seasons.
Russell Morris, who’s driven up from Cincinnati the last 10 years as a Native American reenactor, said this year feels a little bit like a family breaking up. Other reenactors at the encampment have become some of his best friends.
“It’s very sad,” he said. “This is our best event, so everybody is just kind of heartbroken.”
Morris said he does reenactments almost every weekend throughout the summer, but nothing compares to Koh-Koh-Mah. He said it’s like the Super Bowl of historical encampments.
“It’s the battles and the location and the friendly people. Everything is so authentic.”
