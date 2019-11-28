ANDERSON — Learning to give back to the community without receiving something in return was the lesson behind the third annual Day of Gratitude.
Students at the COMPASS school on Tuesday made pizzas to be delivered to the homeless shelter and blankets and scarves to be distributed to those in need.
Eleven students were at Scampy’s Pizza to make 33 small pizzas to be delivered in Anderson.
The students decorated the pizza boxes with a message to those who received the free meal.
“I think it’s really good,” Olivia Waymire, an eighth-grade student, said while decorating a box. “It’s a chance to give back. Maybe it will make someone’s day. It makes me feel pretty good.”
Waymire said she was going to create pepperoni pizzas, which is her favorite.
Amaree Webb, a ninth-grader, was busy drawing hearts on her pizza boxes to be distributed.
“I feel we’re going to feed the people who barely have enough to eat,” she said. “It will bring joy to other people.”
Last year, Webb delivered flowers to nursing home residents during the Day of Gratitude and also made blankets.
Ninth-grade student Melissa Garcia was busy making a combination pizza with all the toppings.
“It’s giving back to people,” she said. “It makes me feel really good.”
Assistant teacher Chuck Graybiel said the Day of Gratitude is something COMPASS does every year.
“It’s just a way to give back to the community,” he said. “It’s a way for the students to give and not expect anything in return.”
Graybiel said last year the students went out to clean up neighborhood yards.
“This year we decided to do something different because of the weather,” he said. “It’s a way for them to understand that it’s not always me, me, me and take, take, take.”
Graybiel said the pizza will be delivered to the homeless shelter and several other locations around Anderson.
He said for the past month every teacher taught several lessons on giving back to the community.
The students watched the movie “Pay it Forward” and the “Kindness Diaries” program.
While Graybiel’s students were making pizzas, other students were placing toys in local parks with a message from the students.
COMPASS students also placed zippered plastic bags with $1 in it with a note stating “Have a treat from COMPASS.”
Graybiel said Kristal McCorkle, director and reading teacher, obtained a grant from the Anderson Education Foundation and every teacher came up with a project for their class.
He was provided with $200 to spend on the pizzas and Scampy’s provided them at cost.
Joe Settlemire, owner of Scampy’s Pizza, said this was the first year of working with the school.
“Chuck and Kristal came and talked to me and said they wanted to do this as a project for the kids,” he said. “So we set it up.”
Settlemire said each student could create any pizza combination they wanted.
“It’s good for them,” he said of the Day of Gratitude. “It shows they have to give back to the community.”
