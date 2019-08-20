EDGEWOOD — It’s possible to reduce your risk for Alzheimer’s disease with a few simple lifestyle choices.
That was the message delivered by Community Hospital Anderson diabetes educator and Alzheimer’s Support Group leader Lori Keith to the Anderson Noon Exchange Club during its meeting last Tuesday at the Edgewood Golf Course & Event Center.
Keith’s presentation referenced a study released this summer.
“What our results suggest is that regardless of your genetics, if you maintain a healthy lifestyle, you may be able to reduce your own risk of developing dementia,” said professor David Llewellyn in a video summary of the study’s findings, published online by the University of Exeter in England.
Dementia is not a disease but a term that describes a set of symptoms. Alzheimer’s accounts for 60-80 percent of dementia cases, according to the Alzheimer’s Association’s website.
Keith’s suggestions fell into four categories: physical health and exercise, diet and nutrition, cognitive activity and social activity.
“I just say keep moving,” Keith said, explaining that it doesn’t really matter the particular activity you choose, as long as you get your heart rate up.
“I want to be out in my garden, working with all those weeds out there. That’s my kind of activity,” Keith said.
Keith prefers the term “meal plan” because “diet” can have a negative connotation.
“No one likes to be on a diet; it’s a meal plan for life,” she said.
Fruits, vegetables, berries, a limited intake of high-fat foods like dairy and red meat and healthy oils such as olive oil are generally good for your health.
The Alzheimer’s Association suggests the Mediterranean Diet or the DASH diet on its website.
To maintain cognitive activity, read, complete a puzzle, learn a new skill or hobby or take a class — basically, anything involving processing information, even watching television — according to David Bennett, director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Center in Chicago.
“Numerous studies now have shown that being more engaged in cognitive stimulating activities is actually good for maintaining cognition,” Bennett said in a video presentation. “It is true in late life; it is true in early life. So we recommend that you start early, and if you’re already late, start now.”
For social activity, suggestions include visiting with family and friends, staying involved in the community, volunteering or joining a group or club.
In a statement as part of the presentation last Tuesday, William Thies of the Alzheimer’s Association said the results of the study led by the University of Exeter meant avoiding the disease with a healthy lifestyle was now probable instead of just possible.
“That’s a big change, and makes it easier for people to make those kinds of adjustments for the benefit of their future health,” Thies said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.