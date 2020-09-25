ANDERSON — The Out of the Darkness walk is returning for its fifth year at the Anderson Speedway on Sunday.
Like most events, it will look a little different due to the pandemic.
“All volunteers will be wearing a mask. We’re highly suggesting to people to bring their masks,” said Skip Ockomon, one of the organizers of the event.
Masks will be available at the track.
To allow more room for social distancing, all activities will take place on the infield of the quarter-mile oval.
The walk is a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, with a goal of raising $50,000.
As of Friday afternoon, more than $24,000 had been raised. Donations will continue to be accepted until Dec 31.
“This year, we were struggling because we lost sponsors due to COVID and just times are tough,” said Ockomon. “The last two weeks something’s happened. The money’s coming, and we’ve got a surprise for everybody on the day of the walk.”
There is no charge to register for the event online at afsp.org\anderson.
More than 400 were registered by Friday afternoon and 200 to 300 more typically show up that don’t register in advance, said Ockomon.
Jack the therapy donkey will be at this year’s event.
Participants can wear different colored honor beads to signify their connection to the cause.
There will also be chalk for writing memories and the scoreboard at the track will be displaying names of those lost to suicide.
To get a name displayed on the scoreboard, email Ockomon at skip.afsp@gmail.com.
Gates open at 1 p.m., followed by the bead ceremony at 2 p.m. and the walk will start at 2:30 p.m.
