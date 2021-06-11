ANDERSON — After a year of virtual programs, the Anderson Public Library has begun its annual, eight-week summer reading program.
“As we continue to expand, it’s just nice to be able to talk to people and see families again,” library Program and Marketing Manager Ashtan Bennett said. “The fact that we can be out and be with people again ... now we’re able to work at the library again as a whole unit and go out to meet people where they’re at.”
The library’s summer reading program began June 1 and will continue through the end of July.
The Anderson Parks and Recreation Department partnered with the library to organize activities suited for children, teens and adults at the city parks. Some of the activities hosted, especially in teen programs, revolve around animals as part of the Collaborative Summer Library Program’s summer theme “Tails and Tales.”
The park has partnered with the Animal Protection League to host games and crafts for the teen programs, where crafted blankets and toys will be donated. The library has also partnered with Collective Roots Local Market and Cafe for outdoor activity space for events.
“I think it’s best for the current situation with COVID for us to be in the parks and out in the open than to be in the confines of the building,” activities director Kyle Morgan said. “We’re just making the best of the situation and that’s what we have to do right now, and I think it’ll help kids be motivated to spend time outside.”
After library renovations were made last September, patrons have returned to the new space. Bennett said in-person programs at the library might be scheduled to start back up in the fall. During the summer, virtual programs will be offered in order to meet the needs of the community, she said.
“There’s some people who still aren’t comfortable coming inside, so they still have the option to do it fully virtual,” Bennett explained. “But the ones who want to come in and see us, they can come in and select their prize books in the building (and) log their minutes.”
Participants in the summer reading program can log their reading minutes and win a free book each week.
Michael B. Davis, sports and recreation manager for the parks department, said a goal is to get kids involved in summer programs.
“As we get them involved here, we need (them) to join the public library,” he said. “That’s the part that we like when partnering with the library because the two go hand-in-hand.”
