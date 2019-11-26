SUMMITVILLE — An elementary school was evacuated after a sump pump in the building’s basement caught on fire.
Summitville Elementary was evacuated shortly after 11 a.m., and everyone was reported to be out of the building, according to Summitville Fire Chief Randy Sizelove.
Sizelove said the sump pump, some plastic chairs and other items in near a storage area caught on fire, but the fire was contained to the basement area of the building. He said there is smoke throughout the preschool area of the building.
Summitville Assistant Superintendent Steve Vore said all of the students were bused to the junior high school and parents will be notified where to pick their children up later in the day.
