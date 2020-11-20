SUMMITVILLE – Summitville Fire Department Chief Randy Sizelove has been charged on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a minor.
According to a news release prepared by C. Ryan Davis, spokesman for the Indiana State Police, Sizelove, 56, is alleged to have engaged in sexual misconduct with a former student, who now is 23, while Sizelove was employed as a bus driver with the Madison-Grant Unified School Corp.
“The victim alleged multiple sexual crimes against Sizelove, beginning in 2013 when she was 15 years old,” the release said.
Sizelove was her bus driver at the time. He is no longer employed by the school district.
He could not be reached for comment.
Sizelove in 2018 became the first person from Madison County to be named Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year by the Indiana Fire Chiefs Association.
He also was a vocal opponent of Madison-Grant’s reconfiguration of facilities, which was implemented with the start of the 2020-21 school year.
