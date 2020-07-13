ANDERSON — Toni Nunn, like most parents of school-age children in Madison County and surrounding communities, has a decision to make over the next couple of weeks.
Does she send her 16-year-old daughter, Tamara Hendricks, and her 11-year-old son, Cedrion Degraffenreid, back to Anderson High School and Anderson Intermediate school amid the COVID-19 pandemic, or does she continue with the virtual education in which they have engaged since spring break?
The question is urgent because Cedrion was diagnosed with Type I diabetes three days before his 10th birthday, making him more susceptible to complications for COVID-19. Diabetes is one of several conditions, including asthma, pregnancy and cardiovascular issues that put people at risk of complications.
“I don’t want my daughter to go because she could bring something back home,” said Nunn, who also is mother to two preschool-age children. “And I can’t afford for him or any of my kids to get sick, and to think that I would have to leave them in the hospital by themselves, that’s so scary to even think about not being able to be with my child and not knowing what is going on while they are in there.”
Children are considered vectors for disease, often sharing bugs with their classmates and teachers and bringing them home to their families, which can include older people, such as grandparents, who also are at higher risk of complications.
Central to a successful reopening of schools is the development and implementation of enhanced safety protocols, including scheduling, social distancing and hygiene to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
In an effort to help schools and districts develop safety plans for the reopening of schools, the Indiana Department of Education in June released Indiana’s Considerations for Learning and Safe Schools based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Though reactions to it by superintendents has been mixed because of its lack of specific recommendation, IN-CLASS gives guidance on health protocols and social distancing for a variety of circumstances during class time, extracurricular and co-curricular activities and for transportation.
Schools and districts are working very closely with county health departments in the development of their plans but have been wary to share them because of the likelihood they will change several times before the first day of school. In addition, the past week has been tense at the federal level as President Donald J. Trump threatened schools that refuse to reopen with losing their funding and has pressured the CDC to relax its guidance because of the high cost of implementing it and the likelihood that most schools would be unable to do so.
To ease the fears of parents as they try to make decisions, many districts offer in-person, virtual and hybrid options. And for those districts that do not plan to offer virtual education, choice makes it possible for parents to seek educational opportunities through other school districts.
Because of her family’s needs, Nunn is leaning toward continuing her children’s education at home, at least through the fall, even though she is concerned about her daughter’s eligibility to play softball in the spring.
“I want to see how everything works out as far as how the day will go at schools and if or how many kids will get sick,” she said.
Nunn said her children performed well in their virtual studies during the spring, so she expects they will excel as they continue their distance learning.
“They did good. I liked it, and so did they,” she said.
Even as the start of school approaches at the end of the month for some districts, very few have specific details regarding their plans. The process is compounded, they say, by not having any idea exactly how many students will be returning to the classroom.
Most, however, admit travel to and from school, lunchtime and recess present special problems, especially when it comes to social distancing.
Anderson Community Schools will be offering in-person and virtual options.
“(Social distancing) is dependent on the number of students a school serves,” said ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk. “If you have the room, you can space students out at tables, or schedule more lunch periods to reduce the overall population in the cafeteria.”
Though Purdue University has announced plans to use acrylic barriers to shield instructors from students, Cronk said ACS has no such plans.
“I am not sure how that would be safely accomplished in a classroom setting,” he said.
Much of the success of reopening will depend on stepped up hygiene and messaging, Cronk said.
“ACS is committed to routine sterilization of high-touch surfaces throughout the day,” he said. “We are also using water bottle filling stations, and corporate-provided water bottles to limit the use of drinking fountains. Repeated instruction on viral transmission and modeling of proper mask usage will also be in play.”
Mark Hall, the new superintendent at South Madison Community Schools, which also will offer in-person and virtual options, said flexibility will be key.
“At South Madison, we will have different protocols based on the severity of COVID-19 spread in our community,” he said. “We do not anticipate making changes to our district calendar or the length of our school day. This could change depending on the level of community spread. We are developing plans to support social distancing at all levels as much as possible. This is going to look different at each of the buildings because they all have unique circumstances that have to be taken into consideration.Students and parents should expect that classrooms and cafeterias are going to look different with modifications being made to support social distancing.”
Jason Chappell, spokesman for Liberty Christian School, said in-person and virtual options also will be available there, but the hybrid model is reserved for use as a backup if things change.
The school is in the process of approving a 30-page plan, he said.
Time is a major safety measure as Liberty Christian adds more lunch periods and recess times so fewer students are exposed to one another at a time.
“Our maintenance team has worked hard to extend our playground,” he said. “We have gone from an eight-period schedule in the secondary to a four-period block schedule to create less student movement.”
But even the best-laid plans are likely to have some glitches, the superintendents said.
“No school will be able to adhere to all of the social distancing recommendations. You just try your best. It will take constant supervision and encouragement,” Chappell said.
