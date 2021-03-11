ALEXANDRIA – Superintendents from five school districts serving students in Madison County and nearby communities joined dozens more in signing on to a letter opposing House Bill 1005 and Senate Bill 413, which they say threaten public education by diverting money to private schools.
They include Melissa Brisco of Alexandria Community Schools, Joe Brown of Elwood Community Schools, Scott Deetz of Madison-Grant Unified School Corp., Bobby Fields of Frankton-Lapel Community Schools and Ron Green of Shenandoah School Corp.
“These bills are simply another nail in the public school coffin,” Brisco said. “They are extremely concerning to all public schools, but especially to small rural schools.”
The letter also specifically opposes the contents of SB 412, which currently is dead but could reappear later in the legislative session.
However, Jason Chappell, spokesman for Liberty Christian School, said he supports HB1005 because it expands educational options for students.
“It empowers parents to find the best educational opportunity that fits the needs of their student by enhancing the existing school choice program,” he said. “The school choice program has had a positive impact on many families in our community. As a school, we look forward to partnering with parents to place students on a pathway towards success.”
The letter from the public school superintendents was written by officials with the East Central School Study Committee in coordination with the Indiana Small Rural Schools Association.
It urges members of the General Assembly to cast their votes on these bills in accordance with the findings of the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission’s report that was completed at the request of Gov. Eric Holcomb. The report found that Indiana teachers are “grossly underpaid” in comparison to their colleagues in other Midwestern states.
According to the report, Indiana would need to spend an additional $600 million just to become competitive with what school districts in other nearby states can offer.
This is of particular concern, Brisco said, because of the significant teacher shortage that has been going on across Indiana for several years. Low salaries discourage young people from considering careers in teaching.
“Small rural schools receive the brunt of the shortage having great difficulty finding qualified teaching candidates,” she said.
Madison County teachers have been among those involved in the Red for Ed movement started about three years ago to demand better teacher pay from state legislatures across the United States. The movement, however, has lost some steam because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though Holcomb called for an additional $377 million for K-12 education in his most recent State of the State address, current legislation in the House and the Senate threaten public schools by sending money to private voucher programs and the new private Education Scholarships Programs, Brisco said. That program would provide taxpayer dollars directly to parents to spend like a debit card on tuition, supplies and uniforms.
“The push by the General Assembly for voucher expansion for the wealthy and establishing educational savings accounts deplete significant resources available to public schools and teachers, with little to zero accountability to how public taxpayer dollars are being spent,” the letter said. “The lack of accountability for these public taxpayer funds coupled with the disproportionate amount of money diverted away from public education is extremely distressing to all public school superintendents and educators.”
According to the letter, Indiana’s spending per pupil has fallen by more than 7% over the past 10 years, and its per-pupil expenditure ranking has fallen nationally from 22nd in 2004 to 36th in 2018.
“The decisions made related to these bills have the potential to deplete resources further, causing long-term harm to local schools and the communities they serve,” the letter said.
