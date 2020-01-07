FAIRMOUNT — An attorney who represents Madison-Grant United School Corp. says there’s a great deal of disagreement within the legal and scientific communities about the appropriate handling of young people who identify as transgender.
“I know there has been disagreements among my colleagues on advising school boards,” said Jonathan L. Mayes of Indianapolis-based Bose, Mckinney & Evans.
In a special presentation to the district’s board of trustees Monday, he said the district had no choice but to follow a 2017 ruling from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the Wisconsin-based case, Whitaker v. Kenosha Unified School District. Judges in that case ruled school districts must honor restroom usage requests of transgender students based on two elements of the Civil Rights Act of 1964: Title IX, which governs sex discrimination in education, and Title VII, which governs discrimination in the workplace.
The Whitaker case deals exclusively with restroom issues and does not address other questions related to locker rooms, overnight stays or participation on sports teams.
However, Mayes said, the U.S. Supreme Court is weighing three Title VII employment cases on which it is expected to rule by early summer. Based on the makeup of the court, he added, he expects the rights of transgender workers to be scaled back.
Because Title VII was used to argue the Whitaker case, it also would affect that ruling, Mayes said. If the Supreme Court rules in favor of the employers, he said, Madison-Grant would need to walk back its restroom policy for transgender students.
That means school districts and businesses remain in a holding pattern until June when the court is expected to make its ruling, he said.
“The ruling one way or the other will hit the foundation of the Whitaker case,” he said.
Non-transgender students also have filed suit related to restroom usage by transgender students, Mayes said. However, those cases have been withdrawn, primarily because of the change in administration since Donald Trump was sworn in as president of the United States, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.