ALEXANDRIA — The driver in a Tuesday hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with minor injuries has turned herself in to the Alexandria Police Department.
According to a police news release, Corrine Flatt, 59, of Summitville turned herself in after she saw a Facebook post. In an interview with Detective Brian Holtzleiter, Flatt admitted to being the driver in the accident and leaving the scene after striking the pedestrian, the release states.
The incident happened at about noon in the 900 block of North Park Avenue (Ind. 9). The driver fled the scene prior to police arriving.
As a result of the investigation, police determined the suspect was driving a blue Dodge Journey. That information was shared on the Madison County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.
Holtzleiter was able to match debris collected from the accident with the vehicle Flatt drove to the police department. Flatt was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury and issued a summons for Elwood City Court on April 29.
