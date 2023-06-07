ANDERSON — An armed robbery suspect was hospitalized Wednesday evening after leading police on a chase on Interstate 69 before crashing.
The pursuit reportedly started in Anderson, after a man robbed Save-On Liquor, 1419 Broadway. The suspect reportedly wielded a handgun and demanded money, according to WTHR, The Herald Bulletin's news-gathering partner.
The suspect fled the store with an undetermined amount of cash, and Indiana State Police assisted Anderson police in pursuit in the southbound lanes of Interstate 69. Madison County Sheriff's deputies were also involved in the pursuit.
INDOT cameras showed police cars with emergency lights activated chasing a silver car south on I-69 near Pendleton just before 6:30 p.m.
The car driven by the suspected robber swerved near the 212-mile marker to pass a vehicle and nearly left the road.
About 20 miles south of Anderson, near the 207-mile marker, the suspect lost control and struck the guardrail, flipping the car into the median.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.
The investigation into the robbery and crash were ongoing Wednesday night.