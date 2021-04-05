ANDERSON — After closing arguments are heard on Tuesday, a Madison County jury will decide the fate of Orlando Sutton who is on trial for the murder of Bryce Patterson in 2018.
The state of Indiana rested its case Monday after several hours of testimony related to photographs of Patterson’s car and that of his friend Ryan Green.
Right after the state presented its case, defense attorney John Tompkins conferred with Sutton and then announced the defense rested.
Closing statements are set for 1 p.m. Tuesday in Circuit Court Division 3.
Sutton, 21, Anderson is on trial on two counts of murder, attempted murder and two counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury.
Co-defendant Michael Fleming was sentenced by Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper last year to serve a prison sentence of 55 years on a murder conviction and 30 years for attempted murder. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.
Dr. John Cavenaugh, who performed the autopsy on Patterson, testified there were burn injuries around the wound to the back of Patterson’s head indicating the shot was fired from close range.
Cavenaugh said the bullet broke into fragments with one found at the scalp and skull. He said a second bullet entered the skull.
He said the cause of death was a gunshot wound.
According to Anderson police affidavits, Patterson had helped his friend, Ryan Green, with a flat tire the day he was shot and killed around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of West 12th Street in August 2018.
Sutton allegedly contacted Ryan Green on Snapchat to purchase about $550 worth of marijuana. Green, in turn, reached out to his brother, Michael Kincade, who obtained it. An arrangement was made to meet Sutton that evening at a West 12th Street address, according to the police affidavit.
Sutton reportedly told Green he needed to get cash. On the way to the gas station they got a flat tire and Green called Patterson to help them change the tire.
They returned to 12th Street where Sutton and Fleming got out of one vehicle walking toward an alley, but then walked up to Patterson’s car, according to the affidavit.
They reportedly demanded money yelling “give me all you have,” and then began firing into the vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Kincade was shot in his left arm and Patterson died from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the court document.
