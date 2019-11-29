ANDERSON — An early-morning 911 hang-up call led to the deployment of the Madison County Sheriff's Department SWAT team and, eventually, an Anderson man’s arrest.
Jeffrey Poe, 29, is charged with Level 6 domestic battery and strangulation.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said a sheriff's deputy went to a home in the 2600 block of East Lindberg Road after a 911 call about 3 a.m. Mellinger said a deputy heard children crying loudly inside the residence before he made contact with a woman living in the home.
The woman and two young children were taken from the home, and the woman said she had been battered and choked. She also told the deputy that her male partner was still in the home and had access to a firearm.
Officers from the Anderson Police Department, the Chesterfield Police Department and the Indiana State Police helped the sheriff's department secure a perimeter around the home, and the SWAT unit was brought in, Mellinger said.
After police made multiple attempts to reach the suspect by phone and by calling aloud to him from outside the residence, teargas was used and the home was searched, Mellinger said. Poe was not in the home.
However, he was taken into custody without incident about 1 p.m. Friday after an anonymous 911 caller reported that Poe had been seen on the property.
