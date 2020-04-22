ANDERSON — Growing up in Wales, June Allen remembers her mother telling her about the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic and the heroic doctors and nurses who worked to keep the public safe.
So when she ran into a movement on the internet that encourages people to hang a white ribbon on a tree or post to show their appreciation of the medical personnel on the front lines in the war against the novel coronavirus that has caused a pandemic, she was all in.
“It’s like soldiers in war. They actually are like their frontline soldiers right now,” she said.
“It shows how we appreciate what they are doing, putting their lives at risk.”
Even as some demanding stay-at-home orders be lifted confront medical personnel in the streets, others nationwide are showing their support by hanging white ribbons. The orders are intended to reduce the number of people who become sick with COVID-19 so they don’t overload hospitals with a need for treatment all at the same time.
“It makes me so mad when I hear about people who don’t pay any attention to it,” she said.
Like many people, Allen had to improvise to make her ribbon.
“I couldn’t find a ribbon, so I took a white lace runner from my table,” Allen said. “You’d be surprised the kinds of things people are making these ribbons out of.”
Allen, who came over on the Queen Mary in 1946 and moved to Anderson in 1948 after marrying U.S. soldier Paul Allen, said even World War II didn’t seem as bad in comparison to what she’s seeing now with the coronavirus.
“I’m old enough I have seen a lot of things, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything this bad, even in wartime,” she said. “During the war, it was shortage of food, and of course, daily bombing. This thing right now, it’s so scary because people don’t really know what to do, and when will it really be safe for people to leave their homes?”
Allen’s neighbors Nick and Mary Scott and Jerry and Judy Alexander saw what she did and also decided to hang white ribbons in support of medical personnel.
Mary Scott said she was moved because her mother had been a nurse and she has several friends who had been nurses.
“It was important to me to show support to those folks. Every day they go to work, they’re risking their own lives. I don’t care how much personal protection equipment they have,” she said.
It also sets a good example of community support for the younger generations, Scott said.
“I hope it shows them how it should be, that no matter what we care for and appreciate our neighbors and the people that provide services to us. It lets them know it’s not just about them,” she said. “If they don’t see that from older adults, including parents, where are they going to learn that?”
Like many people, Scott had to improvise to make her ribbon.
“Actually, I thought I had some white ribbon and I didn’t, so I took a grocery sack and cut it down the sides and made a bow because I haven’t been going anywhere. It’s just not the risk to go out,” she said.
The symbolism has not gone unnoticed by local medical personnel, such as Ashley Leduc, obstetrics nurse manager at Community Hospital Anderson.
“Seeing the white ribbons in trees as I commute to and from work lifts my spirits and makes me feel appreciated for the work I am doing to keep our patients safe.”
