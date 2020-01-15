The 911 system is currently down in Madison County, according to a text message distributed by the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.
If you need to call 911 and there is no answer, dial 765-747-7878.
"It's an AT&T that we are trouble-shooting right now. It's possible other counties are affected," Brent Jensen, director of central dispatch, said.
Jensen said 911 calls are being routed to Delaware County and information is being passed along by radio. A Madison County dispatcher is headed to Muncie to assist with the calls.
