ANDERSON — As funding for the Anderson Township Trustee Youth Center is winding down, the future of the facility was debated by members of the Anderson City Council last week.
The Youth Center was started by former Anderson Township Trustee John Bostic in 2016 but has struggled to remain financially stable.
Bostic formed a not-for-profit organization to run the facility, but has been unable to reach a lease agreement with current Trustee Mike Shively.
Several months ago it was announced that a local group was working to merge with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne to open a club at the Anderson Township facility. It was reported the Fort Wayne club would lease the Anderson Township Trustee’s Field House for 20 years.
Committee member Lindsay Brown said Thursday that discussions continue with Fort Wayne.
A recent audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts raised several issues with the operation of the Youth Center.
Anderson City Councilman Ollie H. Dixon, D-4th District, said the Youth Center is being taken over by Shively.
“John Bostic and others worked hard to provide services,” he said. ”We want to be inclusive and make the Youth Center available to the entire community.”
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the city has been supportive of the Youth Center by providing $100,000 per year for operating costs and leasing the building to the Trustee’s Office for 50 years at a cost of $1 per year.
Broderick said since Shively is the trustee he can operate the facility as he wishes.
When asked about contracts with the Trustee’s Office, Broderick said the only contract is for the lease of the building and land.
“There were other contracts that have expired to fund programs at the Youth Center,” he said.
The mayor said Shively can’t sublease any portion of the building without the approval of the city.
“We want to see it continued to be used to benefit the community,” he said
Councilman Jon Bell, R-3rd District, said he would like to see a partnership formed between the township trustee, the Anderson Parks Department and Anderson Community Schools to work together to provide services.
Councilman Rick Muir, D-at large, said the city does need youth centers.
“Our school buildings should be used by the public because the public paid for the buildings,” Muir said, recalling what a college professor told him previously.
“We had an outreach program in the past between the schools and Park Department to keep the buildings open,” he said. “The school buildings shouldn’t be sitting vacant. Opportunities should be available for the citizens of Anderson in the school buildings.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.