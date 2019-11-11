ANDERSON — A ruling by the Indiana Tax Court affirms a decision by the Indiana Board of Tax Review that a nonprofit military museum does not qualify for an education tax exemption, but it does qualify for a charity exemption.
The McClain Museum, a former nonprofit founded in 1989 that displayed military equipment from World War I through Desert Storm, closed in 2018 after the property was sold in a tax auction.
Prior to closing, the museum applied for an educational and charity tax exemption in 2014.
The applications were denied by the Madison County Property Tax Assessment Board and the museum filed an appeal with the Indiana Board of Tax Review, which was also denied.
In its appeal, the museum stated the denial was an “abuse of discretion and is otherwise not in accordance with the law,” according to court records. The museum stated military history “is both directly and indirectly related to subjects taught at our tax supported schools,” and the museum offered tours of its facilities to students.
The Indiana Board said its denial of the museum’s educational exemption was because the museum was not a school and did not offer courses on historic preservation or military history.
On Nov. 7, the Indiana Tax Court agreed with the Indiana Board of Tax Review’s determination that the museum did not qualify for a tax exemption for educational purposes, but the museum’s property was eligible for a 75% charity exemption.
Recognized by the United States Army as a historical preservation site for military equipment, the museum’s property at 2300 Crystal St. consisted of two buildings and a parking lot on approximately 18 acres of partially wooded land, according to legal documents.
The larger of the two buildings had a reception and meeting hall, an exhibition area and library with military tanks, vehicles, uniforms photographs, manuals and books, a restoration area where military vehicles are serviced and maintained and a storage area for military items not in use.
The smaller building was used for military vehicle storage, according to court records.
Admission fees were not charged in 2014, but donations were accepted. To help defray operating costs, the museum rented out a portion of its storage area for boat and Yellow Pages book storage and rented its meeting hall for social events.
The museum also permitted the Anderson and Madison County Historical Societies to house exhibits at their facilities, at no cost.
When it denied the museum’s charitable purpose exemption, the Indiana Board stated that the museum was named after the owner of the original collection and “it appears that he and his daughter run the place as they see fit…”
“We conclude that more than anything the McClain Museum is focused on Mr. McClain’s hobby, collecting items related to military history,” the board stated. “The totality of the evidence shows that whatever public benefits might result are merely incidental to that main focus.”
The Tax Court, however, stated that “charity is not confined solely to the relief of the needy and destitute, but comprehends as well activities which are humanitarian in nature and rendered for the general improvement and betterment of mankind.”
In the final findings, the court ruled that the museum’s ownership and use of the property conveyed “a gift for the benefit of the general public that is charitable in nature,” and overturned the denial of its charity exemption.
The Indiana Tax Court has remanded its decision to the Indiana Board to ensure the Madison County assessor complies with the court’s instructions.
