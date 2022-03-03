INDIANAPOLIS — With about 10 days left in the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Eric Holcomb pushed for tax cuts Thursday as lawmakers negotiate a landing place.
“I went through a fast-food restaurant drive-thru the other day, and a side order of onion rings is $4.79. That kind of framed up for me … the inflation that is hitting folks,” Holcomb said. “I’m trying to solidify a position we can all agree on in the House and the Senate and in our administration, and we’ll be working on it (Thursday) evening.”
Inflation hit a 40-year high in February, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Republican House members named tax cuts as one of their priorities for the 2022 session, but senators took tax changes out of House Bill 1002, instead expanding the 2021 taxpayer refund to Hoosiers without tax liability.
Indiana law requires an automatic tax refund when the state’s coffers grow too large, which occurred in the 2021 fiscal year when reserves ballooned to $5.1 billion.
Holcomb suggests cutting the state income tax from 3.23% to 2.9% over seven years, tying Indiana’s income tax with North Dakota for the lowest income tax rate in states that collect those funds.
Senate Pro Tem Sen. Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, acknowledged the hesitancy of his caucus, saying the Russian conflict in Ukraine and inflation concerned him when it came to future state finances.
“There are more headwinds now than (we) started this legislative session with,” Bray said. “With the worker shortage that we have right now … (and) supply chain issues — it all concerns me.”
Bray and other Senate Republicans previously said they wanted to explore tax cuts in a budget year. Indiana has a biennial or two-year budget drafted in odd-numbered years. 2023 will be the next budget year.
House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said Indiana could afford to cut taxes and still pay down debt obligations, giving the state’s finances more flexibility in the future.
“We all want to be in a strong fiscal place coming back here in 2023 for next year’s budget,” Huston said. “We can do all of that and do it in a smart way.”
Huston said that hundreds of millions of dollars will return to Hoosiers’ pockets, though just a small sliver will go to individual Hoosiers. Businesses, particularly LLCs and S corporations, will see the biggest effect.
For Holcomb, repealing the state’s utility tax and eliminating the floor on business personal property taxes will give the Indiana Economic Development Corp. extra tools to entice businesses to come to Indiana.
“I’m going to be firmly focused on trying to make sure we strike while the iron is hot and deliver some tax relief to Hoosier individuals and businesses,” Holcomb said.
The House also passed House Bill 1001 on Thursday, which lets Gov. Eric Holcomb end the state of emergency for Indiana but still allows the state to receive enhanced federal benefits for food assistance and authorize COVID-19 vaccines.
Holcomb signed the bill within three hours of its passage. He previously anticipated letting the state of emergency order expire at midnight Friday.
