INDIANAPOLIS — House Republicans continue to pursue tax cuts, buoyed by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recent support for the provisions, but Senate Republicans and Democrats from both chambers continued Monday to urge a cautious approach.
The proposed tax cuts previously passed the House 68-25, but senators voted to amend tax cuts out of the bill, replacing the bill’s contents with language expanding Indiana’s automatic tax refund to include Hoosiers with no tax liability.
House Republicans dissented from Senate amendments, which restored the original bill Monday.
Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, repeated his concerns about cutting taxes when Indiana still had financial obligations, such as the pre-1996 teacher retirement pension fund.
“I think the priority needs to be taking care of our liabilities,” said Mishler, a leading budget writer for the Senate.
The House Republicans' plan included reducing the state income tax to 3%, repealing Indiana’s utility taxes and eliminating the 30% tax ceiling on personal business property — all of which would affect Indiana’s business community the most.
Three other senators echoed Mishler’s remarks Monday — two Republicans and Democrat Tim Lanane.
“There are highly volatile times … so I just wonder about the prudence of enacting severe tax cuts at this time when we don’t know what the economy is going to be like in 30 days,” said Lanane, D-Anderson. “I think a better approach is to wait until next year.”
Lanane suggested providing more immediate relief to Hoosiers by suspending the state gas tax of 32 cents per gallon.
Indiana’s biennial, or two-year, budget is drafted in odd-numbered years. Some senators have urged waiting until the 2023 legislative session, when the next budget will be created.
Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, approved of the Senate’s removal of big business relief and urged more investment in “human infrastructure” designed to benefit average Hoosiers. Income tax cuts, he argued, would be felt most by the highest earners.
“Cutting the individual income tax, ladies and gentlemen, from 3.23% to 2.9% ... that’s highly regressive, (and) a lot of people do not benefit.”
Porter suggested cutting Indiana’s sales tax, which he said would help working families.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce praised the proposed elimination of the 30% tax ceiling on business personal property, but organizations representing municipalities remain concerned about the effect on local finances.
All four caucuses must sign off on a bill before it can move forward in either the Senate or the House. Legislators may sine die, or formally end the legislative session, as early as Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.