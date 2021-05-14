INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier taxpayers must file and pay their individual income tax returns by the Monday deadline.
The tax filing period was extended from the usual April 15 filing date to May 17 earlier this year.
“The (Department of Revenue) team is available and ready to serve,” said DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes. “With the end of the individual tax filing season approaching, we want to remind Hoosiers to meet this important filing and payment deadline."
If you are not able to file by May 17, you can file an extension directly with DOR or with the Internal Revenue Service. If the IRS extension is granted, the Indiana extension is automatically granted. A timely filed extension moves the federal tax filing deadline to Oct. 15, 2021, and the Indiana filing deadline to Nov. 15, 2021.
The extension only shifts the filing deadline and not the payment deadline. Ninety percent of the taxes owed are still required to be paid by Monday to avoid penalties and interest.
For customers who need to make or schedule a payment, the DOR pay system is a convenient and secure way to verify, make or cancel scheduled payments online. To access this service, visit dorpay.dor.in.
More information regarding individual income tax filing and payments can be found on DOR’s website at dor.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.