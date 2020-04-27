ELWOOD — A couple of weeks ago, Elwood Intermediate School third-grader Jayce Holford received a special card with an Extra brand stick of gum with a smiley face and the words “You are ‘Extra’ special” from his teacher, Rebecca Watkins.
His sister, Elwood Jr.-Sr. High School senior Jayla Thompson, got a visit from her criminal justice teacher, who dropped by the house with a smiley-face balloon and a bag of candy.
“I was kind of surprised, but not really, because that’s how he is,” Thompson said.
The visits and cards are among many ways teachers throughout Madison County and surrounding communities try to stay connected with students who have been on eLearning since spring break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The extra effort has not gone unnoticed, according to Thompson, who like seniors throughout the area is unable to enjoy the traditional activities of her final year in high school, including prom, awards ceremonies and commencement.
“He is thinking about us, and that made me feel special,” Thompson said of her criminal justice teacher. “It’s super important to me because this year’s been tough. ... I appreciate my teachers thinking about me.”
Thompson and Holford’s mother, Harmony Mann, also appreciates the teachers’ gestures.
“I think the kids are really confused on what’s going on. They like being at home, but they’re like, ‘Why is my mom teaching?’” she said. “I think it’s nice for them (teachers) to stay in touch ... and let them know that they care, that they’re not just there because they’re paid to be but that they actually care about the kids.”
At Anderson Intermediate School, Jane Milleman, wife of Assistant Principal Brad Milleman, worked with C&H Signs to create 50 signs reading “Someone at Anderson Intermediate misses you.” The signs are placed in different students’ yards as a surprise each week.
Sixth-grade teacher Nancy Staley was enthusiastic about the project. So are the students, who have been posting selfies with the signs on social media.
Staley often affixes a postcard with a personal message to the signs.
“If they just have a sign, they don’t know which teacher put it out there,” she explained.
The project is important because staying connected to the students is crucial for their academic success, Staley said. But in these unprecedented times, that can be a difficult, in part because not all students are connected through technology.
Of the 52 students Staley shares with another teacher, only 13 participated in a Zoom-based class, she said.
Staley points out that students expected to be out of school for only two weeks when they were dismissed March 13.
She’s concerned about how the remainder of the school year will unfold; the students really won’t have a normal opportunity for closure. In fact, she likely won’t see her students again. They will attend Highland Middle School next year.
“We never planned for anything like this. We plan for a lot of things, but this was never on our radar,” Staley said.
Students and teachers still have belongings at the intermediate school, and Staley hopes administrators will build an event around the students retrieving their items.
“I hope once we get a little bit of this lifted, we can let the kids in the building,” she said. “Hopefully, as many teachers as possible could be in there when they set this up.”
