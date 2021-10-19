ANDERSON — The president of the Anderson Federation of Teachers said the staff is waiting for a pandemic-related compensation package.
Randy Harrison said Tuesday during the Anderson Community Schools board meeting that school districts have received additional dollars from the state and federal government.
He said some school districts in central Indiana are providing bonuses of $500 to $1,500 to teachers and noncertified staff members.
“There has been no additional compensation packages in Anderson,” Harrison said. “We’re waiting for our opportunity for those compensation packages as provided by other school districts.”
The Anderson Federation of Teachers and ACS administration are in bargaining for a new one-year contract.
Superintendent Joe Cronk said after the meeting that the school system is bargaining and that other districts added compensation last year.
Cronk said the ACS administration decided to wait on the new contract talks.
“The bargaining sessions are upon us,” Harrison said. “We will work for the best deal for our professional staff.”
There are three bargaining sessions through the end of October.
“If we can’t find an agreement, we will need to find more dates,” Harrison said.
He said a new contract has to be finalized by Nov. 15 or the discussions move to mediation.
Several members of the audience wore red in support of public education.
“We have found a way, over the past two years, to provide the best possible education for our students,” Harrison said.
He said public education has seen multiple attacks on it at the state level.
In other business, Cronk announced the appointment of Jason Bletzinger as the new curriculum director for elementary schools.
Bletzinger said after the meeting that he had been working for a private educational consulting company that works with school systems throughout Indiana.
It was announced that the 2022 Anderson High School commencement ceremonies will be Saturday, June 4.
