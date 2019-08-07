LOGO19 Breaking News Police.jpg

ALEXANDRIA — A teenage boy died Wednesday night in an ATV accident off County Road 200 West in Alexandria, according to Sheriff Scott Mellinger. 

The accident occurred in a field off the west side of the road.  

Mellinger said that the boy was transported to Community Hospital Anderson where a deputy coroner was standing by. 

The investigation is being led by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Mellinger said. 

Danielle Noone, Madison County Coroner confirmed there was a death but no further details were available. 

