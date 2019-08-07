Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.