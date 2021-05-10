LOGO21 TRAFFIC ACCIDENT.jpg

FRANKTON — A teenager was cited for a violation of her learner’s permit after she crashed a car into a utility pole Sunday afternoon.

The 16-year-old driver was traveling north on County Road 600 West when witnesses told authorities the vehicle left the roadway and hit a pole and metal post, according to a press release from Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger.

First responders were dispatched to County Road 600 North and 600 West at 1:38 p.m., according to the press release. Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling approximately 55 mph before striking the pole.

The collision sheared the pole from its base and left a top portion of the pole hanging from the power lines.

The teen, who was not named in the press release, was taken to Community Hospital Anderson for a head injury.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Frankton EMS, Lafayette Township Fire Department, Elwood Police Department and Madison County Emergency Management.

