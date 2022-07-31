JOHNSON COUNTY — When KIC-IT was formed in 2011, its goal was to end the cycle of homelessness in Johnson County. With a new program that brings help directly to students in local schools, the organization hopes to break the cycle before it starts.
As the school year begins, KIC-IT (Kids in Crisis-Intervention Team) will start a new program, Youth Ally for Homeless Education and Prevention, or YAHEP.
Multiple times a month, staff members will go into Center Grove, Franklin, Greenwood and Indian Creek high schools to help at-risk students stay in school, said Katie Schwarz, KIC-IT’s executive director. She said most of the programming is a reaction to homelessness.
“The (YAHEP) program is working to plan and prepare at-risk youth with the next steps after high school. We’re focusing on youth identified through McKinney-Vento or youth at risk of dropping out of school or being kicked out of school and knowing what resources are available to them.”
The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act guarantees federal money for the education of homeless youth. That money is funding the new KIC-IT program, which has a new employee to focus on the program, which will work with school social workers.
KIC-IT serves 25 students and that number to rise when staff members start going to high schools, Schwarz said.
That new staff member will connect students with resources like food stamps, transportation from Access Johnson County, local food pantries and help from Johnson County the supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) if they have children, Schwarz said.
Students who are able to navigate challenges and stay in school and graduate greatly decrease their likelihood of becoming homeless, she said. “One of our goals is to reduce high school dropout rates and increase graduation rates.
“Most of the youth I see … don’t have high school diplomas, and it’s a barrier to higher-paying wages, which has a correlation with not being able to afford housing. When you look at homelessness and breaking out of that cycle, education and employment go hand-in-hand.”
For example, at Center Grove High School, KIC-IT will visit the school and the district’s two alternative programs once a month, said Christi Berger, director of school counseling and mental health for Center Grove schools.
Having staff come to the schools rather than students having to travel to KIC-IT will help students, Berger said.
“With most families, transportation and time can be a barrier in getting them the support they need.
" We’re working with students and their family during school hours when they’re at the school. We’ll find time during the day for one-on-one coaching for resume building, connecting them to resources for medical purposes, food (and) rent.”