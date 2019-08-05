DALEVILLE — Two teenagers were hurt Sunday after a firework exploded in the vehicle they were riding in.
Delaware County Sheriff Capt. Tony Johnson said three people were in a truck about 1:30 a.m. when an 18-year-old in the back seat lit a short-fused firecracker and attempted to throw it out the window.
The firecracker exploded in the teen's hand near the intersection of Delaware County Road 500 South and County Road 800 West, resulting in the teen losing his thumb and two fingers from the explosion, Johnson said. An 18-year-old sitting directly in front of the teen with the firecracker suffered face injuries.
The teen with the hand injury was taken to Community Hospital in Anderson and a second teen was taken to a Muncie hospital, Johnson said.
He said one of the teens had just gotten off work and the firework was one normally launched from a canister, but they had popped the top off the launcher and lit the short fuse on the fireworks inside.
Names and the status of the victims' medical conditions were not available.
