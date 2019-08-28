ANDERSON – An 18-year-old Anderson man was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison in connection with a 2018 bank robbery.
Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims sentenced Sha’Heed Webster to nine years each with the Indiana Department of Correction on charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
The sentences will be served concurrently and Webster will have the opportunity at a later date to have it modified to get into the purposeful incarceration program.
Webster entered pleas of guilty through a plea agreement in July in connection with the Dec. 10, 2018, robbery of the KeyBank.
Webster and Del Shawn Q. Wright, 17, Chicago, entered the KeyBank on Broadway in hooded jackets and with guns with plans to rob the bank, according to court records.
During the robbery, employees and customers inside the bank were ordered to the floor at gunpoint and $4,206 was stolen, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Police followed a tracking device embedded with the stolen money, which led them to Webster, according to the police report. In the search, a tracking device was found in Webster’s pocket along with $260 in cash.
Sims said that although Webster lacked a criminal history his first offense was a serious one.
“You were fortunate no one got hurt, including yourself,” Sims said. “You created fear and terror for the people who work there and people in their transacting business.”
Sims said although Webster said it was Wright who planned the robbery, he went along with the plan.
Before the sentence was imposed, Webster apologized for what he did.
“I want a chance to redeem myself,” he said.
During questioning by defense attorney Bryan Williams, Webster said he went along with the plan to rob the bank because he needed money.
Webster said Wright talked him into taking part in the robbery the night before it took place.
Williams said Webster had not had any contact with his mother for several years and at times lived with relatives in Illinois and Kentucky.
He was living with a guardian through the Celebration Church at the time of his arrest.
“His (Webster) life was fairly unstable but there is still the lack of a criminal history,” Williams said. “He made a terrible decision.”
Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Jesse Miller said Webster chose to ask for the money from the bank tellers while armed with the gun.
“You didn’t think about asking for help from the church,” Miller said. “A lot of other people are down on their luck, but they don’t rob banks.”
Wright is serving a nine-year prison sentence as well for his role in the robbery.
