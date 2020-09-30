ANDERSON — A Tennessee man has been arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department on two counts of child molesting.
Dakota Phoenix, 20, of Kingsport, Tennessee, is charged with Level 3 felony child molesting and Level 4 felony child molesting.
The probable cause affidavit states that on June 27 a 13-year-old girl was attending a graduation swimming party while visiting family members in Madison County.
She told deputies that, along with her brother and Phoenix, she rode a golf cart to a relative’s house to change into swim wear.
The court document states while she was upstairs changing Phoenix entered the room, grabbed her buttocks and attempted to remove the bathing suit as she repeatedly told him to stop.
The girl went downstairs and, once at the pool facility, told her mother and grandmother what had taken place.
When the two women confronted Phoenix, the document states, he began to apologize and stated he didn’t know why he did it and that he must have “blacked out.”
Two family members then took Phoenix to an Indianapolis motel, paying the bill and providing money for a bus ride back to Tennessee.
He was booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday. Bond was set at $20,000 full cash during his initial court appearance.
If convicted, Phoenix faces a possible sentence of three to 16 years on the Level 3 felony charge and two to 12 years on the Level 4 charge.
