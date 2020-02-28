ANDERSON — Toxicology and pathology tests for two men discovered dead inside a garage on Jan. 8, has revealed their cause of death.
The men were found around 12:30 p.m. in a detached garage in the 300 block of East 31st Street, said Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone.
She said Steven Sanqunetti, 53, of Elwood, died from acute fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine intoxication.
Randall Talley, 61, of Anderson, died of acute fentanyl and cocaine intoxication, said Noone.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
Noone said autopsies conducted the day after the men’s deaths were inconclusive and there were no signs of trauma on the men to indicate the cause of death.
Toxicology and pathology testing were performed on the men to determine their cause of death, she said. Results from this testing can take between six and eight weeks before they are returned to officials, Noone said.
She said the manner of death for both men was ruled accidental.
