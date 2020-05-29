ANDERSON — Dustin Oliphant had enough time to settle down into his position as a paramedic with the Anderson Fire Department before the COVID-19 pandemic created a new normal for first responders.
“A lot more precautions are being taken and protocol changes. There for a while it was on a daily basis, then weekly basis as information was coming out,” the 31-year-old Oliphant said. “We are just trying to keep up with all the new changes and precautions.”
Originally from Muncie, where he still lives with his wife and two children, Oliphant has been a firefighter for about 12 years and hired on with Anderson about 10 months ago.
“Dustin has a great ability to notice the little things,” said Todd Cawthorn, deputy chief in charge of emergency medical services. “A paramedic’s greatest skill is his patient assessment, and the more information you can obtain during that assessment, the more effective your treatment can be.”
Oliphant said there can be confusion for first responders as information evolves on caring for people who are concerned about the coronavirus. The biggest battle, he said, is reassuring patients who fear they will contract the disease if they seek treatment.
“They are more worried about what condition they have and does it warrant going to the hospital,” he explained. “They are more afraid of going to the hospital and getting something.”
Oliphant said people should carefully follow the social distancing guidelines from the governor and mayor to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
“If they need us, don’t hesitate on calling,” he said. “Runs are down overall, I would say, but the severity of patients are increasing because they are putting off calling. If they think it’s bad, call us. That’s what we are here for, that’s what we do.”
He said patients can run into dire circumstances if a condition worsens because they did not seek treatment.
Cawthorn noted that the pandemic “has created a whole new working environment” for paramedics and a “constant struggle to assess and treat patients while protecting ourselves so we are available to take the next call.
“The PPE that we wear for both our protection and the protection of our patients does come with challenges in the way of effective communications and conveying emotions,” he said. “All of our EMS professionals have learned to overcome those communication hurdles and have learned to be more vocal to those patients that need reassurance.”
Oliphant said being a paramedic or firefighter is more than a job.
“At the end of the day, it’s still a calling,” he said. “It’s still a passion. You have to want to do it. It’s not just something you decide to go into. It’s long nights and busy days. If you don’t have a heart and passion for it, it’s not going to matter in the long run.”
Oliphant said he knew in high school he had a passion for helping others and began taking a firefighting class while in school. He then became interested in working on the ambulance, and his career had progressed since then.
With the uncertainty of COVID-19, Oliphant has taken extra precautions to not expose his family when he goes home. That includes taking his boots off before he walks into the house and putting his clothes immediately into the washer.
His only complaint is that he has to wear a hat more often.
“I can’t get in to a barber,” he said with a laugh.
