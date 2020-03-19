Following a recommendation from the Madison County Health Department to slow the spread of the coronavirus, The Herald Bulletin's front office will be closed to walk-in customers.
The newspaper encourages customers to call or email. The general information line is 765-622-1212. The newsroom can be reached at 765-640-4800 and newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
The newspaper will be staffed during its standard business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.