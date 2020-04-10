INDIANAPOLIS — Three hundred Indiana residents have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Data released Friday showed that 6,907 individuals have tested positive in the state, up from 6,351 on Thursday.
Fifty-five additional deaths were reported since Thursday.
Of the 300 deaths, 107 have been reported in Marion County. Lake County has reported 23, while Hamilton has reported 19. The state reports Madison County with 13, but local health officials put the count at 18 and say a lag in reporting to the state accounts for the difference.
Sixty-two percent of the deaths have been men. And 68% of the deaths have been in patients over 70.
Marion County leads the state with 2,600 cases, followed by Lake County with 576 and Hamilton County with 431.
The number of tests reported to the ISDH stands at 35,040.
