IHSAA cancels boys basketball tourney
The IHSAA has canceled the boys basketball state tournament. According to a release from the IHSAA, the move was made following Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order closing Indiana schools until May 1.
“It is with great sadness and disappointment that we inform Hoosiers of the cancellation of the remaining games of the 2020 IHSAA boys basketball tournament series,” said IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox in the release. “While the Association maintained every hope of continuance, it is now evident those hopes are now unreachable. Albeit there will not be regional, semi-state and state champions crowned across our four classifications, the health and safety of our public remains paramount and our primary focus.”
Any updates on the status of IHSAA-sponsored spring sports will be announced at a later time.
Governor closes schools until May; health dept. closes local businesses
INDIANAPOLIS -- Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday he has signed an executive order closing Indiana schools until at least May 1. Holcomb also signed orders to provide economic relief and protections for individuals and businesses, and expand unemployment insurance benefits for those affected by job loss.
All K-12 public and private schools will remain closed through May 1. The date for closure could be extended through the end of the academic year.
All state testing for the academic year will be canceled.
The state will also delay income tax payments until July 15, instead of April 15. Penalties for property taxes paid after the May 11 due date will be waved for 60 days.
Holcomb also mandates utility companies cannot cut off service to any customer during the public health emergency. Public housing authorities are being asked to extend deadlines for housing assistance recipients.
Those renting and who own homes should continue to pay rent and mortgage payments, but no eviction proceedings or foreclosure actions will occur during the emergency.
Madison County Health Department updates restrictions
ANDERSON -- According to a release from the Madison County Health Department, the county is taking additional necessary steps to ensure the safety of the community.
Effective Friday at 8 a.m. through April 6, Madison County is directing the closure of hair salons, nail salons, spas, barber shops, tattoo parlors, liquor stores, electronic stores, department stores, hobby and craft stores, automotive dealership, furniture stores, clothing stores, resale stores and any other retail stores that do not sell food or home supplies. This is in addition to all previously stated closures.
Facilities exempt from this order include health care facilities, pharmacies, facilities that sell or produce food products, gas stations, auto repair shops including automotive dealership repair operations, factories, hardware stores and other business services that do not allow public access to their facilities.
Funerals will be limited to immediate family only, with 10 or less in attendance.
Madison County is also issuing a Travel Watch, which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a watch, only essential travel, such as to and from work, store to purchase food, supplies and medications or in emergency situations is recommended.
Indiana cases rise to 56
According to figures from the Indiana State Department of Health website, the number of positive cases in the state has risen to 56 cases. Total deaths in the state stand at 2. The total number tested is at 380.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.